NASA tests Artemis booster in Utah

More
NASA successfully tested a Space Launch System rocket full-scale booster on Wednesday with a dramatic blast of fire and smoke.
2:45 | 09/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA tests Artemis booster in Utah
Human it. 87. It or are three. Two. That they hadn't yet you. Back to that in. Bad of a crunch took them. And after YouTube.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:45","description":"NASA successfully tested a Space Launch System rocket full-scale booster on Wednesday with a dramatic blast of fire and smoke.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72802682","title":"NASA tests Artemis booster in Utah","url":"/US/video/nasa-tests-artemis-booster-utah-72802682"}