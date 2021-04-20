Transcript for Nation on high alert during deliberations in trial of Derek Chauvin

At a law enforcement is on high alert across the country in anticipation. Of this verdict 250 National Guard troops have been activated in Washington DC in addition. To that thousands of soldiers deployed throughout Minneapolis Alan Lopez joins me now with more. From Minneapolis. Alan we heard from Alice a little bit about what's happening outside the courthouse what are you seeing where you are. Good and tensions remain high and have been up for our we've got thousands of national Guardsmen. And since have come in from other states like Ohio in Nebraska. Help since local authorities here as a state of emergency has been declared. In the region I had an a verdict in the trial of Darren so many. Now the governor saying that they can not allow civil unrest also saying that the communities in pain need to be heard of fundamental and systemic changes need to. He made Diana and so Alan and a lot of this is going on in this city of Minneapolis what kind of preparations are you hearing about. In other parts of the country. Yes I always take a look at what we're seeing share barricades are set up shops are boarded up. Cagle did its target here across a street that's also boarded up scenes like this playing out not only fair Minneapolis. But a content across the country protesters from spilling into the streets over police killings not just that held. Source Floyd also donkey rides and taleo now you're and it's like yeah hundreds of high school. Want class on Monday in protest. And I'm calling did well across the country are also. Telling students are giving them support and resource is pay a little break that is expected here and I'm Alan Lopez in Minneapolis Forrest thanks Alan.

