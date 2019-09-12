Nativity display stirs up controversy at Methodist church

The Claremont, California, church placed Jesus, Mary and Joseph in separate cages, representing families separated at the border, according to the lead pastor.
Nativity scene display by a Methodist Church is scared of controversy. It's been home unexplained Claremont about thirty Nazis in Los Angeles it's just Jason's name just in as refugees in cages. The lead pastor says the holy family is standing in for family separated the border. I administration policies she says pictured opting uses its activity seen to address social issues.

