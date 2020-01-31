Transcript for Navigating the Iowa caucuses as a voter with disabilities

Activity. Yet he hit. Me caucus he had really been act on gay families struggle. Here. What Google apps. It's not eat people. One room school house. These are packed packed packed gymnasium. It's really important. To have people in. Through hours of that. And it's lounge rationing and Hitler used. You worry about like K. When they get there if you might spot. When we go to you. House back work. In everybody's way and might even interview. The identity of its horror. Flick from honorees are people get it now. Hey I want to be I want to be at precinct captain is my focus. People that are actually works caucuses. You don't allow treatment. It'll cost. Evil person and the cops and fight and each day. Chad for a lot of populations and I warring most of people don't caucus because of the. Okay. Nearly all I wanted place. The Clinton might last time when I had it caucus but it was. Planes and he had them except for transportation. And went up from one network analyst. Quite literally hear people's. If true that most Iowa City Value Line picks me dad. Full inclusion. And we don't hurt me. I like the fact where the first pitch and I want it to be caught it split. People with. Fox's with substantive. Activity. A caucus is a nightmare. Someone that we want the caucuses he adds participatory as possible. Here kind of stability that worry about it Mike advocate in time for mine called me. But even actress. Mean these are all logistical issues that. A lot of people that are not take. Them out. Rest you have to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.