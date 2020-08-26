-
Now Playing: Jacob Blake protests, RNC, California fires: World in Photos, Aug. 26
-
Now Playing: 3rd night of protests turn deadly
-
Now Playing: Aerial footage shows scorched hills in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Bombers leave airbase ahead of hurricane
-
Now Playing: Easy at-home workouts for parents
-
Now Playing: Mother and son use pandemic to start virtual businesses
-
Now Playing: Turning leftovers into meals to fight hunger
-
Now Playing: Central Park unveils 1st statue to honor female pioneers
-
Now Playing: Female GOP candidate running to make history in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Illinois Rep. calls GOP QAnon supporters 'nuts'
-
Now Playing: Arkansas governor explains why he skipped RNC
-
Now Playing: Band takes concerts to the streets
-
Now Playing: Laura expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane
-
Now Playing: Bronx principals raise safety concerns over outside learning
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Hurricane Laura closes in on the Texas-Louisiana border
-
Now Playing: Buildings in ruins after Wisconsin unrest
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse of plane flying through Hurricane Laura
-
Now Playing: Ammon Bundy arrested after disrupting Idaho legislative session