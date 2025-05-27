Negotiations continue to free wrongly-detained Americans

At least eight Americans are currently being unjustly detained in Venezuelan prisons, according to officials. Adam Boehler, President Trump's special envoy for hostage response, shares the latest.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live