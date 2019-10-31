Negotiations resuming in Chicago teachers strike

The union has requested that the school system schedule make-up days for time lost to the strike, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the days won't be made up.
0:14 | 10/31/19

Futures in Chicago have approved a tentative contract deal but they're still returning to the picket lines today that's because the and wants the city to add school days of the calendar. To make up for those canceled during the strike. So far the mayor is refusing that demand.

