Transcript for Neighborhoods devastated by Hurricane Matthew brace for Florence's impact

We have been highlighting the mandatory evacuations up and down the Carolina coast this morning here for Wilmington, North Carolina. But it's important to note that there are millions more in the wake of hurricane Schwartz who live inland. Yesterday my team and I drove about eighty miles from where we are now to the count of lumber to North Carolina. It was at town that was devastated. And decimated by hurricane map you just two years ago. Neighborhoods completely destroyed many of them have not recovered so many families not in their homes again from two years ago there in FEMA housing. And we spoke to one of those men. His name is Cherie pound senior he lost his entire home to Mathieu. Rell where water was up here chest yes what was that the matches the longest theory here. And I could not believe that. People don't understand. They don't know the emotional toll it takes to literally lose everything. Now today emergency officials in lumber to North Carolina are scrambling to secure the water plant in that town that's because during hurricane Matthew. Flood water overtook the plant as well as the backup generator causing it to be in operable for weeks costing millions to reopen. Eighteen inches of rain fell in Matthew for the town of Lambert and two feet is expected this time around and that's why it's so understandable that residents there. Are concerned but everyone I spoke with yesterday told me that they are putting their faith in god. They're also asking the country. To pray for them.

