-
Now Playing: Upcoming government report on ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’
-
Now Playing: 94-year-old high school graduate
-
Now Playing: Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 deaths
-
Now Playing: Fallen firefighter honored in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Murder arrest made 50 years later
-
Now Playing: Biden calls jobs report ‘great news’
-
Now Playing: FBI: Florida hospitals suffering from cyberattack
-
Now Playing: Teen illnesses ‘deeply’ concerning
-
Now Playing: Facebook continues suspension of Trump for 2 years
-
Now Playing: Viral TikTok doctor shows LGBTQ+ community that it's OK to be you
-
Now Playing: Black students ‘humiliated’ by cotton-picking assignment
-
Now Playing: Joseph Borgen speaks out on being brutally beaten in broad daylight in NYC
-
Now Playing: Artist creates one-of-a-kind dolls to empower children of color
-
Now Playing: White House issues ransomware warning
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden says US making ‘historic progress’ on economic recovery
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New jobs report shows improvement as unemployment dips
-
Now Playing: Pastor opens up about transitioning and finding self-acceptance
-
Now Playing: Activists around the country wear orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day