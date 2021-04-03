Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles cosmic questions

ABC News’ Whit Johnson speaks with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson about his new book, “Cosmic Queries,” which explores the universe.
7:31 | 03/04/21

