New data shows a record-high number of home sellers

A new report from real estate platform Redfin shows there are more people looking to sell their home than there are buyers on the market.

June 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live