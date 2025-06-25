New Jersey lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella

The woman said the wind blew the umbrella off the lifeguard stand, and when she went to grab it to keep it from falling, it struck her, according to Asbury Park police.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live