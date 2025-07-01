New Mexico governor shares how Medicaid cuts could affect state

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is joined by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to discuss how the passage of Trump’s megabill could impact funding in her state.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live