New Orleans police officer dragged by car after responding to overdose call

A New Orleans Police officer was seriously injured Thursday morning after being dragged by a vehicle while responding to a possible overdose, authorities said.

May 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live