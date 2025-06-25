New sketch released in 2016 murder of man playing Pokémon Go

The FBI released a sketch of a second person possibly connected to the murder of Calvin Riley, a man who was fatally shot while playing the Pokémon Go game.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live