Transcript for News headlines today: May 17, 2019

Some Missouri isles is expected to vote today in a measure that would ban almost all abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy this time the choices this time of conception not effort conception. State senate as fast as early yesterday morning governor of Missouri has already said that he supports the bail. As other states like new York and Virginia venture further away from the American ideal to protect and uphold right to live. I am honored. To lead the state standing here today with me and my colleagues and with so many others who are committed to standing up. For those without a voice. Saw a dozen people are hurt after an F sixteen fighter jet. Slammed into a Southern California warehouse not far from an air base investigators say the Air National Guard pilot reported problems during a training flight. That pilot was able to reject. CD sales are emerging about how former national security advisor Michael Flynn cooperated with the special counsel. Newly unsealed documents laid out plans communications with Russians he also told investigators people connected to the drug administration tried to influence his cooperation with the moment he. South congressional leadership got a classified briefing on Iran from the White House Thursday. The criticism that lawmakers have been camp out of the loop about recent military moves in the region. They are fearing. That there is a slowly moved where urban maybe not even slow they're fearing that there's a move to word. Some sort of troop activity military involvement in the Middle East. President was asked directly. If the US is going to war with the wrong yesterday he answered simply I hope. Not and that is the message that he gave essentially to his national security team on Wednesday at a briefing in the situation room saying flatly. He does not want to go to war. This comes after a week of really heightening tensions waited. We're warning that the State Department ordered all nonessential US personnel home from the embassy in Iraq. Citing intelligence that Iran or proxies are good attack American assets there. Pentagon of course deployed the US a carrier strike groups have you reviewed. We saw for oil tankers in the region sabotage. US officials suggested the bond was behind it. Celebrations it Taiwan. Lawmakers have just passed a law allowing same sex mayors I want is the first place in Asia to do that the law takes effect in the week. The Boston Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes the advance to the Stanley Cup finals. Happy Friday you I am wearing the color of the slight risks Blake is aware that we use and severe storms forecast but don't let you off because like actually mean there's a significant shot at seeing damaging winds that let me start with what authority happen. At least 100 severe storms questions in the last 24 hours most of them concentrated from violent civil I. That place is some of the worst pictures coming out of it in Illinois. That ilk but damaged heart disease and transform Vallely there. It Hamilton County the F. Where's the storm and outlook that front that's connected to another hello that's gonna give you a pocket of energy wind potential from south eastern Ohio's a couple of minutes Tuesday. All of West Virginia out miles into Northern Virginia especially Washington DC you're included in that slight risk Ella. The look at the pocket back out to the west so that west tech's Abilene Midland and then North Platte. In the South Dakota that went well kind of moves up later this afternoon you can definitely see some big hit. So watching that part but remember this bill moves east we've still got a whole weekend people want to be outdoors. You've got like in say on Saturday morning and Dallas you're gonna want out for this because there's this room. An active area that's gonna move this morning an afternoon's ark La Tex up to see other. Missouri it's an enhancement area on Saturday. And Sunday don't like and it still gonna get some chances wears you went from Detroit Lansing that pat Indianapolis.

