Transcript for News headlines today: May 22, 2019

Strong storms have turned deadly in the midwest be severe storms also bring a tremendous amount of rainfall leading to flooding this is that seal all not a lake obviously. Flooded out that brings a silly stopped by water which has been very slow train and we'll have a even harder time doing it today as we expect more storms. Across eastern Oklahoma Kansas and misery that could bring now only tornadoes but more in the way of rain which is something serious. Rob Marciano ABC news El Reno Oklahoma. What's more Democrats now talking about possible impeachment against the president. That's because this for you under increased pressure keeps the president and from the caucus. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi holds a closed door meeting with members ever party today president trump holds true to his vowed to fight all congressional subpoena the situation growing more complicated after the White House instructed former counsel Don began to defied a subpoena. House judiciary committee chair Jerrold Nadler bushing forward but more subpoenas. Including one for former White House communications head cold picks. McDonald's is now facing 25 sexual harassment lawsuits and complaints found in cities across the country some of them women involved say when they. Claimed he faced retaliation. McDonald's can laugh about telling their reason prize. This does not make you stupid movie I'm asleep on the job. McDonald's says it has always had an -- yielding commitment to providing a safe and respectful work environment. Adding that last year after several rats that lawsuits have been filed. It had enhanced its policies that have more clearly informs and please of their rights more clearly defined sexual harassment discrimination and retaliation. And underscores how employees can report a complaint if they did not feel comfortable addressing it with the manager. Border Patrol officials are moving migrants out of a processing center in McAllen Texas after a large number of people showed flu like symptoms. It's the same area where a sixteen year old boy recently died. Alabama public television is banning an episode of a children's cartoon because it depicts. A same sex a wedding the arc or episode originally aired last week. And featured the title character attending his teacher's wedding. Alabama public television shows to air a re run of the show instead saying parents trust their children. Can watch the show without supervision PBS says the episode like all of its kids programs was assigned to reflect the diversity. A communities across from should. List is now rolling out until feature for its ride sharing app. To help keep people safe look just adding new features to its staff to help riders make sure they're getting into the pool wrecked vehicle the driver's license plate information will be larger and passengers and be able to access 911 from inside the app list will also now require feedback from rider when they give the driver he more than four stars also new voluntary training on how to prevent sexual harassment. Being offered to drivers and riders. Than usual high speed chase in Southern California police tried to pull over this stolen art be. For a traffic offense when the driver took off speeding down locust streets during the chase the RB smashed into a tree. Several cars to driver kept going despite the damage. Until one final crash and then ran off on foot width one of her two dogs following her. Please holly took her to custody she had two other drivers in both dogs were all injured but none seriously. The match up for hockey's greatest prize is set the saint Louis blues will play the Boston Bruins for the Stanley Cup the blues advance of the Stanley Cup. For the first time since 1970 after they beat the sharks last night. During that series 49 years ago the blues loss of the bronze in four games Saint Louis has never won the Stanley Cup. The Bruins won the cup eight years ago. Meteorologist engine seen right here back. In New York City and here partly because the storms are coming here tomorrow afternoon and evening all the way from Pennsylvania Ohio West Virginia Virginia Maryland Delaware company in the second there's a tendency. What has already happened fresh pictures from tornadoes that debris flying the very strong one painfully the hot such populated area Kansas. They're that eats reported it is in the last is. I'm looking today you can see mark what in the same area be towards Tulsa I say Joplin Missouri Springfield Missouri and Kansas eight. At Oklahoma city's a lot damaging winds as hell. Let's talk about the chase I will not storage and is a lot of trees and buildings but you cut because you're going to have to watch out tomorrow afternoon and evening. In any area that pilot is it has enhanced risk this is a tech managed that you typically see you talking about. Back in the midwest and south southeast but now today and and Thursday it's going to be from Pittsburgh to Scranton. To Philadelphia that their New Jersey so watch for at least. The thunderstorms and lightning at how damaging winds and possibly. Talk about flooding because that's a big issue. They've had nearly nine inches of rain pounds flooded. Water rescues there was at least one definitely in its planning and they're gonna see. More rain today with the storms but also remember that just because dozen. Isn't raining constantly that you don't flooding that late rate at street. Now it's actually downstream so near Tulsa and Springfield an Arctic. How we look at some of the river levels are that are gonna have reached moderate if not too close to rack. Up. So up to six inches expected there.

