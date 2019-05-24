Transcript for News headlines today: May 24, 2019

I was shortly decent job as a speed. On out of my life to hold the second female prime minister. That session may not have lost. British prime minister's. Its recent may now says shall stepped down as leader of her party on June 7 starting the process that we and her time in office speaking this morning she points to break that it is and will always Rene. A matter of deep regrets to me that I have not be able to deliver wrecks it. It will be for my successor to seek a way forward for Don as the results of the referendum. President trump is now ordering the intelligence community to cooperate fully with the investigation into the origins of special counsel Robert Muller's probe it's being run by attorney general William Clark. Poverty chef Mario but Dolly is doing a Boston court today to be arraigned on charges of indecent assault. North. Korean now declares there will never be any more nuclear talks with the US unless Washington drops when North Korea calls the unilateral demands for disarmament. For a fifth straight day violent storms are battering the heartland at least seven people have been killed and now the region is coping with historic floods more than a dozen tornadoes and funnel clouds barrel crossed. Texas and Oklahoma panhandles overnight so far at least two homes are destroyed. And power lines are down across the area in Jefferson City, Missouri residents of trying to pick up the pieces after a twister packing winds. Up to 160. Miles an hour ripped roofs off homes. That dozens of people to shelters. Unofficial start to summer starts on the roads this weekend 37 million Americans expected to be moving across the nation's highways according to triple A motor club three and a half percent from last year troubled times on the road could be three times longer than normal and that's despite higher gas prices the national averages nearly three dollars per gallon but in California already above war. Details out of battle against hope for your prediction New Jersey could become the first state to require warning label on both Hewlett prescriptions. The state assembly passed a bill mandating a label explaining the risk of addiction overdose. The bill now moves on to government peace. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative deal duke settle lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment. Sources say it's a 44 million dollar agreement. In a new twist a judge in Chicago has ordered the file of the just feasible let criminal keys unsealed saying he forfeited his rights to keep the case sealed to protect his privacy. By talking to the media before and after charges were dismissed. Friday gone into a holiday weekend that you need a forecast and apple for that you're not collect a lot of pictures we'll start with the flooding this out of oklahomans who along the Arkansas River where two barges were crashing into a day and there are levers fault that the town had Lou actually. A lot of there now what is going to drains the south and that's why we have flood warnings all the way down. Missouri Kansas parts of Oklahoma and flood watch is up to Chicago more intimately appeared market. Along the Arkansas River you're going to see some of the lot of talk about. A lot of folks and that's another four to six it is our pockets of that rain. Talking about the storms that need it this just patent. On Thursday in a homeless western. Edge tornado thankfully not anyone hurt but its most it was outfield. But this strategy is slowly making its EC has severe storms popping up today. Especially that chance of damaging winds from Oklahoma City widget all areas that it now adding on an in Chicago and even. Grand rapid Michigan musicals all the late that an important risk area that way. Here's the cash so many millions of people. Extreme heat we're talking about potential record making in Montgomery and have seen their per 100 degree temperature in May ever in recorded history. It is free Tallahassee what want Albany is there for Sunday thanks. But still real temperatures ticket packages and rich that is. Blocking out not only any cool air but also blocking hesitation that he dry and hot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.