Transcript for News headlines today: Feb. 14, 2019

A. Today marks one year since the massacre had a Florida high school. Fourteen students in three staffers were killed and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas and heartland Florida one of the deadliest attacks on a school in US fish and. So you trouble for the president's former campaign chair Paul man a force. A judge is now ruled that he lied to federal investigators after cutting a plea deal with them. The votes are expected today on Capitol Hill on a compromise bill to avoid another partial government shutdown. Moving tomorrow the bill includes just under one point four billion dollars for them while. The president had been demanding nearly six billion. The senate. Today is set for a final vote on the nomination of William Barr to be the next attorney general in the second time around for him in the job. Hundreds of people are now trying to escape a town in eastern Syria are seen as one of the last strongholds of ices. US backed forces have been laying seats in the town of balloons. Where the last several days. We are in east in Syria watching doesn't get ever closer to the only ground defeat of vices. They tonight loves numbers devices like to cemented from the last remaining stronghold in a town. Just south of Tampa this pockets. We'll resistance do remain. CE PA today's festival lot of new nationwide plan to control of toxic chemicals that have found their way toward drinking water. The Centers for Disease Control say some of them are so common the virtually everyone has at least some level of that chemical. They're system. Once the lifetime site captured by a photographer in Kenya. But of raping a black panther in the wild forties and setting up cameras Peterson went for tracks some believe these are the closest confirmed images of black panther. A hundred years. Meteorologist the a couple of headlines on this Valentine's Day if he loves. Water well and you know a lot of it especially on the west businesses atmosphere where are pouring flash flooding there in Sonoma County. And that it was placed there are places and nine inches of rain and San Francisco Bay Area. Check out it was great Leslie and got some seventy miles per hour. Can't they might really interesting today than just an eating right and so it is. Up to 50% of at least. From the atmosphere rivers in the years and now flowing like fire hose bright and sunny California CC in the eight pound over the leveler so flood advisories warnings and this flash flood watch as the place. It's really gonna come after an and the timing wise it falls clean and tell us here at Cranston burn area for example. That's going to be a problem. Mudslides debris I'm just flash flooding in general any couple weeks and a little now is art out there in the mountains. I'm looking at the snow the north there several yeah we're talking about up several feet the noting for days. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.