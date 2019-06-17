Transcript for News headlines today: June 17, 2019

Severe weather leaving a path of destruction from Texas to Pennsylvania. Wind gusts up to seven evolved around. Telling all this movement won't work. Tossing this helicopter and excited aviation museum in Oklahoma Quinlan scout spotted outside Oklahoma City triggering tornado warnings around the town of Omega. At least twenty tornadoes reported in the region over the last two days. Tensions in June to rise. Between Iran and the rest of the world. Spokesman for Iran's atomic agency now says it will break the limits on its uranium stockpile. Send in the money fifteen nuclear deal in less than two weeks. This is a US continues to blame Iran for recent attacks until oil tankers secretary of state Mike Pompeo. It's unmistakable what happened here these were attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran the world needs to unite against the threat from Islamic Republic of Iran. And Arizona family is seeking ten million dollars from the city of Phoenix raising questions about excessive force as this video goes viral. Tony two year old Avon paintings partner citation of harbor pregnant mothers to were stopped by police responding to a shoplifting call. The couple's four year old daughter walking out of the nearby dollar store with a dull without paying and is out her parents' knowledge. We're running investigations were being transparent. The mayor of Phoenix tweeting. There is no situation in which this behavior is ever close to acceptable. Adding I'm deeply sorry with the Stanley went through and I apologize to our.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.