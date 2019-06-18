Transcript for News headlines today: June 18, 2019

The Pentagon stepping up the American presence in the Middle East. Ordering another thousand troops into the area this comes amid more tension in the wrong. The additional 1000 forces the US is sending are said to be for defensive purposes largely reconnaissance and surveillance the orders coming as the US blames Iran for attacks on several oil tankers. Later today president crowned heads for Orlando. Formally announce he's running for reelection in 181. I'm coming to protect out health. Support jump in protecting our freedom and socialism the Amway said are listed capacity as 20000. The president has tweeted that his campaign has received 100000 requests for tickets. President trump now says immigration officials are gearing up to arrest undocumented migrants across the country. President tweeting that they'll begin the process of Pope removing the millions of illegal aliens next week. The police continue the search for answers after this deadly shoot out in broad day black outside the federal courthouse in Dallas. A masked gunman armed with a rifle seen firing directly into the building just before 9 o'clock Monday morning. The suspect on our side are need to hear and watch coming through. Certain US army. August when he fifteenth to February 27 seed but after exchanging gunfire with federal authorities. The suspect is shot and killed nobody else was hurt. Police in Toronto are searching for a motive have heard gunfire erupted during the victory parade for the NBA champion raptors. Thousands of people ran from the same four people were wounded. And three suspects were arrested the celebrations MC in erupted a speech when the shots. Wearing out its everybody stays calm right now Kate please state. The we're dealing on getting information that we're dealing with the situation that's not far from here is a serious. The woman was reportedly trampled in the crowd estimated one and a half million people. Attended the parade three people were arrested in total two and one incident and one on another. Retrieved two firearms at this point in time the investigation. Is incredibly early at this point in time where humans and witnesses. Hong Kong's leader Jerry lamb offering apologies this morning the completion handily controversial bill. That would of allowed for extraditions for criminal suspects. Mainland China but the because he is nice you know perhaps not in and that's our ability on competence. But in a trust. Amongst the people of Hong Kong so myself and my team that would tie up very fast. To rebuild that trust so that we can continue to implement these socio and economic policies. The bill now on hold indefinitely the protesters this morning saying they don't accept the apology he still won land to resign and what the bill scrapped. This is what some people flying over central Mexico saw yesterday a volcano spewing asks it's been miles into the sky. The eruption was expected a local residents were warned to avoid the area. Meteorologists to dizzy and some headlines that you're I wanna hear yes of course they have more flooding pictures to show you because why would night there fresh flooding pictures on the semi that this comes to us from the Ohio River valley just one of the water rest is sometimes. An Ohio reporting dozens of water rescues thanked all the rain. There have been falling since last Friday they actually snapped at five even ten inches rain. I got to Kentucky where there was at nine year old woman trapped and mud slide. In her home and their work for four hours to get her out thankfully she's not only alive and out of that history but seemingly in good shape. We will have more rain unfortunately political along that stationary front the word stationary. Says exactly and ease of movement is then that tropical moisture rides along and you end up getting impulses that brings thunderstorms or even just moderate rain that can add up. A flood watches from Illinois over in Jersey including West Virginia Kentucky Ohio and others. And then today we didn't have another chat with the news isn't the end of in Thailand has an upper level disturbance. Kick off some severe storms in western Oklahoma so from Woodward to nearly Oklahoma City then along that front. That trial and seeing hail and damaging wind raked in Midland and almost of the board. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.