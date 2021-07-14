Newsom: ‘If you don’t believe in science, believe your own eyes’ on climate change

More
California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks about the fire, drought and extreme heat in his state, the rise in delta variant COVID cases and the effort to recall him as governor.
7:10 | 07/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Newsom: ‘If you don’t believe in science, believe your own eyes’ on climate change

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:10","description":"California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks about the fire, drought and extreme heat in his state, the rise in delta variant COVID cases and the effort to recall him as governor. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78831411","title":"Newsom: ‘If you don’t believe in science, believe your own eyes’ on climate change","url":"/US/video/newsom-dont-science-eyes-climate-change-78831411"}