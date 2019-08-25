Transcript for Former NFL player, wife shot dead allegedly by son

The son of a former New York Jets won it for murdering his parents. Has now been arrested in Mexico the 22 year old Dylan John than it was arrested yesterday at a hotel in Cancun. 63 year old Berry Bennett and his wife Carol found shot to death in their Minnesota home on Wednesday. Very Bennett played eleven seasons with the jets in the violence saints and Minnesota.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.