Nikki Haley loses to Trump in New Hampshire

The former South Carolina governor lost to Donald Trump by double digits, our panel reacts to the GOP race and discusses the likelihood of a Biden-Trump November rematch.

January 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live