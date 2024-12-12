NJ mayor calls John Kirby's drone comments 'ridiculous'

Mine Hill Mayor Sam Morris called out John Kirby's White House press briefing remarks about drone sightings in New Jersey as inaccurate.

December 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live