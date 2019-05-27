Transcript for This nonprofit helps family, friends of veterans who die by suicide cope with loss

When our grandson died but in 2009. We were totally in law. Dean L O'Brien a veteran himself says he initially feel ashamed and in Beers after his grandson. A marine dying by suicide it decided to reach out. And through Oregon it's time. He recommended tat. But now as a mentor for taps he is offering support to survivors wrestling with the seem emotions reach out for help now. There's water all there one study last year found every suicide impacts at least 135. Of their people. The Department of Veterans Affairs reports about twenty veterans die by suicide and free day. But military culture can make it difficult for those struggling to recount. There's a culture of suck it up push through. You know don't get help by the time in our service members at this point when the thinking about suicide. Very difficult to help them. Kimball locals husband a marine died by suicide in 2005. She believes prevention is an important part of the process but she advocates for what caps called post convention. We we don't get over it it's a lifelong. Journey teaching families how to grieve. And then helping them move away from the cause of death hung person lived and serves. And then what think kind of gone through that process they can find growth and meaning in their life in honor of their loved one. She says survivors must have a way to process what they are feeling and above all they need to understand that suicide is not their fault. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

