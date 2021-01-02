Transcript for Nor’easter slams millions with heavy snow and wind

The storm already had so many iterations moving from California all the way to the East Coast and leaning across country mass. On the roads as ginger hinted at there rob Marciano is in Philadelphia with the latest on the driving conditions. Overnight a winter white out. Plows out in full force. Trying to keep up with the massive amount of snow falls expected through Tuesday. News drivers braving the treacherous road conditions. While others are forced to pull over and waited out. In Ohio cars spinning. Trying to get traction anyway can this man jumping on the back of a bumper of that SUV trying to help the tires dig in while others ended up in the medium. Traffic backed up for hours after a fatal wreck there. Nor'easter bring blizzard like conditions. The new York and New Jersey oh. During his state of emergency the Big Apple halting Colvin vaccinations. Even for those with scheduled appointments. Last and we want to do is urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this it doesn't make sense so we're rescheduling Monday appointments for vaccine. On the iconic Hudson River the Coast Guard using an ice cutter slicing through freedom five pizza place filled stuff they ensure that the waterways. More commercial traffic. Snow emergencies are also in effect for Boston and Philadelphia. More than 250 Rex reported across Virginia there's fire truck flipping over fortunately no serious injuries there. Chicago now digging out from just under a foot of snow their second snowstorm. These officers out to help stranded drivers teaming up to push their own SUV back on the road and north of the storm Minneapolis. This terrified woman rescued after falling through the ice trying to save her dogs. Certainly a frightening and and frigid situation for an element so glad that she got out okay it says. A reminder to kids who might have noted today that bugle player on the ice you know make sure it's safe before he get out there can has been a relatively. Smiled winter at least to start died here in Philadelphia getting kids don't really have a started their virtually learning from home that's the order. Not just today but probably tomorrow as well this is a two day storm right now here's Philadelphia. They're getting felt it was late rarity in the heart that makes in it is painful as some pleasant be outside that a couple of streets is as as a snow here. At independence national park there's independents off all share with the a little bit of history that I I did on GMA which as you know. Back in 1776 what they rang the liberty bell that puppy got everybody gathered around here. And they read for the very first time the declaration of independence I'm sure it was a grand celebration. And hundreds of people here of course that was back in July you know when does a lot warmer so we don't have that kind of crowd happening right here but that this could very well be at a historic storm. And Diane now the last time we had something this bad likely 2016. We've and we may surpass that in spots will go back to snow here in the afternoon this afternoon tonight is only expected to really pilots here we could see a foot of snow on the grounds. By this time tomorrow morning. Sit up higher average analyst forecast that history lesson multitasking today are up thanks.

