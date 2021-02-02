Transcript for Nor'easter slams millions with snow, wind and floods

Eight emergencies in affecting New Jersey this storm has left roads there are snowy icy mess Stephanie Ramos. Has the latest there. Overnight the massive winter storm pounding the northeast with heavy snow fierce winds and major flooding. This storm is stalling travel across the region shutting down Kobe vaccination sites plows out in full force through the night trying to keep with the city's snowfall. It was already dealt with the torches and our. The Massachusetts coast getting pummeled overnight a huge crashing waves leading to storm surge streets and cars flooded there. This morning nearly 141000. Customers across nine states are without power. In northern New Jersey a 230 inches of snow plow out to clear roads needed a rescue. In Connecticut take this rescue caught on camera. Fire crews seating two people from their partially submerged truck forty feet offshore. Firefighters in cold water rescue she's swimming onto a truck. Stretching its power latter grabbing hold of the people inside through the window just in time. And coastal flooding apple retail components and parts of new York and New Jersey submerging streets. The snowstorm like this in five years tires on trucks and cars spinning trying to get traction. From the top of the Empire State Building lower Manhattan disappearing a missed the heavy snowfall. Those brave enough to go out in the elements cautiously navigated snow covered streets. This woman trying to get her footing while crossing the street. And this man struggling to keep his toddler upright while crossing. Cars being hurried windows you've been snow. This morning many begin the daunting task of trying to dig out and in the midwest a frozen Lake Michigan now breaking apart. Icy waves pounding the shore life. A day and deceiving a sense of how deep the snow is you can see it go too bright about. Cheer my knee but this freshen powder orient and beautiful but you're trying to go anywhere. It takes some time it's gonna take you awhile to get through all of this for cars were parked outside its people how to dig out from all this Diane. It beautiful in the backyard not so beautiful on the roads so hopefully everyone can stay home today Stephanie brown a Santana flight New Jersey thank you.

