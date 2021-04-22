North Carolina sheriff's deputy fatally shoots Black man while serving warrant

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant in North Carolina on Wednesday, authorities said.
1:04 | 04/22/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina sheriff's deputy fatally shoots Black man while serving warrant
I. A. There's been a tragic day. Today distorted. At approximately 830 A him. During this sort form 411. Retreat from. About past would take county sheriff's deputies. And drew well Jim here. Was fatally wounded. During this search war. We'll leave us to believe if you don't have transparency. Transparency and trust and leave the justice.

