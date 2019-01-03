Transcript for North Dakota's first medical marijuana dispensary opens

I'm Melissa Kelley here at the botanists medical marijuana dispensary. Voters have heard of it three years ago and today it's finally become a reality. This is the first medical marijuana dispensary ever and art Dakota. Some of the 120 cough by patients and caregivers are coming here today to knock on their door and get their relief. But you'll only be allowed inside to meet with staff if you have an official registry ID card from the state. Want to get inside they will determine the best treatment for specific medical conditions from cancer to epilepsy to a LS. There's as a dispenser will provide a solution to helped her pain and ailments with chronic conditions and families out of driven out of state to get their relief can get it here. I'm Melissa Kelley and charter and art Dakota and you're watching ABC news life.

