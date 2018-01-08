Transcript for North Korea returns the remains of American soldiers

I'm Judy Chile hosts on US air force base in South Korea solemn ceremony underway there taxation of soldiers. Here. Can you see 55 caskets behind me carrying the remains of United Nations command service members who died during the Korean War that ended in 1953. Many of them likely to be US servicemen. North Korea handed over remains last Friday as promised would give president trump during this summit with Kim Jung and in Singapore back in June. This is an important goodwill gesture in the eyes of Washington. That's the US is considering to improve ties with North Korea should it gave their lives. GH IC news both sides South Korea.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.