Norwegian Cruise Line to ditch single-use plastic bottles

More
The travel company pledged to replace all one-time-use plastic bottles with sustainable alternatives across its entire fleet of 16 ships by Jan. 1, 2020.
0:44 | 09/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Norwegian Cruise Line to ditch single-use plastic bottles
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The travel company pledged to replace all one-time-use plastic bottles with sustainable alternatives across its entire fleet of 16 ships by Jan. 1, 2020.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65856024","title":"Norwegian Cruise Line to ditch single-use plastic bottles","url":"/US/video/norwegian-cruise-line-ditch-single-plastic-bottles-65856024"}