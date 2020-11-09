Transcript for NOTIFIED: September 11, 2020

Okay. I I. Okay. No then it was named. So now as an arena we want to be in Carolina. Two races that we're running recently when congress. Really coming soon. Yeah it. He inaugurals and. We never know we've always been me as an intensive. Okay. There's. Mention. Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.