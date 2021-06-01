Transcript for ‘We’re seeing something now play out that’s never been seen in American history’

Is it is Ben Siegel whether us. At the capitol right now mark. Let me bring in bend had been single what more can you tell us about what you're hearing from your sources there inside. The capital in the situation as night has fallen. As we see this perimeter. Being formed around the capital. George and talk intelligent Democrats and Republicans in the house and it's their expectation my colleague in the senate that they continue distance. That day I continued there's a joint session of congress to certify the election results. Technically they would go back and and resume these sessions regarding the debate over the elector from Arizona us. So if they want this to happen they wanna get this done this is their responsibility but it's just not clear how quickly. That can happen I was talking to one house Republican leadership aide who said they have to go and make sure that. The poorest states and they have to clear everything up you know brokers broken glass everywhere. There's there's there's furniture that was put in through the door to prevent people commie and a gas masks probably still on the poor. So that there that work that have to get done in addition to securing the capital. You know you have people who work on Capitol Hill always joke about it being sort of like a village and an almost a card rewards from Harry Potter universe this is a bunch of buildings with the underground tunnels tons of entrances exits. It it is going to take a really long time to make sure that the that beyond campus it is safe and secure and that there are still people elements want to disrupt process in the in the building so so rank and file member of the leadership aides still do not know when they will move forward on this they're already two as one of the members are telling you. In these interviews but I'm it's just not clear at this time when that will happen. Take another minute on that thing is it that you have done a very important point right there we see the capitol right there there are three house. Buildings on independence avenue inside three senate buildings on the constitution avenue side. The Library of Congress the Supreme Court further up the street and what most people don't understand this is it everything you see about grad is matched. By an entire Warren of offices and tunnels but program. That's right it's basically like a human ant hill where the where there is where the business of the country's politics get done. Almost every building that connect and they're multiple tunnels. Other members of congress that these buildings he's been huddled against children from both during the winter during inclement weather they were actually instructed to use these tunnels today because of protests. Ironically enough and you know this is that you guys kind of cut thousands of people work here every day when there's no pandemic. And they're just so many ways in and out of the building if you're somebody who's protecting. Our youth you know and trying to get in there trying to disrupt this process. There is that it takes a lot of people the security facility and all the entrances and all these different building at the three. Her Ford house office building and The Library of Congress building even than 300 buildings. On the other side of the building and you know one thing it was struck by watching. How many emissions these images coming in from the capitol somebody's really XP. People preaching the capital you know for the first time in. Hundreds of years people making it through the capital and criminality. On the other hallways and NN Clayton capital that you passed on your walks every day to and from getting coffee to her from your desk. That are really under remarkable you know and it's a window that locked. One vote died the looks out to the Washington. Monument that you really can't get access your earth or use sort of these hallways that are that are walked off her. For security reasons that don't live meet anywhere and today these images are just as striking you have. Almost all of the use all these windows were broken and people were trying to swarm in. And it was almost as if they did not have enough capital police officers to do with anything at the most remarkable in one sense. That you've only heard about several just sort of a handful of instant did them of gunshots and maybe one or two. Injuries from protesters I'm surprised it's not actually more quite frankly. So they really have a tall tall order ahead of them trying to secure this whole facility and also make sure that it's. That you know it's protected so that members of congress the more than 500 members of congress can go back to doing their work in both chambers. And also you know we're not even talking about the inauguration that's going to be another gargantuan task. I just to cheer and protect because everything you're shooting everywhere in the west from the capital base and the Washington monument where you're seeing these protesters. Pan out and had another night in being pushed back with some of these places. This is that festival grounds of the capitol that's where the members of congress might even be splitting with Joseph Biden pick your office. So they have to really figure out how to think not just secure capital extend that perimeter. And get it in a position where they can actually continue preparing for the inauguration. Which is only happening a couple weeks. Venue leaves he's the most few days that they're on -- million deal with these hundreds. Thousands of staffers most of them young in the capital as you spoke with everyone today. How would you describe. What they were feeling what their state of mind was is this is all unfolding. It's just it's a real mix old and I fear and apprehension he disappoint us I'm. I seen throughout our broadcast we keep saying you know Joseph Biden but this keeps the besieged the capital and it's it's it's almost unbelievable to hear that. The mistreated American democracy. And in this country which is which is. Respected and admired from all around the world people come here from all around the country in the world to work to try to make this country better. Disputes you know vandalized it and broken an issue and desecrated. It's not something that anybody who ever comes to work here every day. You know what really expect to happen in in in this country and really anywhere and it's just such a medical place where we're via again people have their differences in they have their disagreements but. You know there is still comedy there is still sensible all in this together we're all trying show. Judge to make the country better when you talk to Republicans and am a Democrat. And you know that loyal reporters out there who want to people to understand what's happening engine in their government and how it how congress options. And and you always see something new and in the congress you always give you do you tell the statue a new historical figure. You can get lost in the building just just you know soaking in the history and everything that happened there and the fact that you know we're seeing something out it never played out. In American history I think I think you know people from quality graduate students you know the grizzled veteran in people who have been all over decades bridges. They did this deployment really had had just sadness across the spectrum. Thank you.

