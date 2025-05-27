NPR sues Trump over attempt to cut federal funding

The lawsuit filed Tuesday said that President Donald Trump’s executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to end funding for NPR and PBS violates the freedom of the press.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live