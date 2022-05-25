NRA convention held in Houston as lawmakers are under pressure to act on gun control

KTRK reporter Courtney Carpenter previews the NRA convention in Houston that’s being attended by former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and other prominent Republicans.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live