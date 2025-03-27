NTSB chair gives opening remarks at Senate hearing on DC collision

Jennifer Homendy addressed committee members on the Potomac River midair collision that killed 67 people on Jan. 29.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live