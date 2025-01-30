NTSB officials take questions on DC plane crash

National Transportation Safety Board investigators plan to have a preliminary report within 30 days, NTSB member Todd Inman said.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live