By the Numbers: At least 3,320 inmates have contracted coronavirus

More
Over 24,000 inmates have been released from prisons due to COVID-19 concerns, including Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who will finish his sentence on house arrest.
1:11 | 04/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: At least 3,320 inmates have contracted coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Over 24,000 inmates have been released from prisons due to COVID-19 concerns, including Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who will finish his sentence on house arrest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70219195","title":"By the Numbers: At least 3,320 inmates have contracted coronavirus","url":"/US/video/numbers-3320-inmates-contracted-coronavirus-70219195"}