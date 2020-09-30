By the Numbers: Biden’s lead heading into first debate

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in recent polls as they head into the first presidential debate of 2020.
1:10 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Biden’s lead heading into first debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in recent polls as they head into the first presidential debate of 2020.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73325912","title":"By the Numbers: Biden’s lead heading into first debate","url":"/US/video/numbers-bidens-lead-heading-debate-73325912"}