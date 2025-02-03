By The Numbers: Big moments at the 67th annual Grammy Awards

A look at the numbers behind the big winners, surprising snubs and history-making moments from the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live