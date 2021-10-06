By the Numbers: Cicada invasion

More
The numbers behind the Brood X cicadas swarming the eastern U.S.
1:09 | 06/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Cicada invasion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"The numbers behind the Brood X cicadas swarming the eastern U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78186873","title":"By the Numbers: Cicada invasion","url":"/US/video/numbers-cicada-invasion-78186873"}