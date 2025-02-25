By the Numbers: Consumer confidence sees biggest drop since August 2021

Consumers say they’re worried about inflation, tariffs and employment prospects, while America’s top 10% of earners now account for half of all spending in the U.S. – a record.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live