By The Numbers: Daylight saving time as a harbinger of spring

A look at the numbers behind clocks springing forward for daylight saving time – a signal to our brains that the warmer weather of spring is on the way.

March 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live