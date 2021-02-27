By the Numbers: Education bigger factor than race in COVID vaccine willingness

More
COVID-19 vaccine acceptance is on the rise and now education, more than race, best predicts who is willing to get the shot, a new survey finds.
1:17 | 02/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Education bigger factor than race in COVID vaccine willingness

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"COVID-19 vaccine acceptance is on the rise and now education, more than race, best predicts who is willing to get the shot, a new survey finds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76147281","title":"By the Numbers: Education bigger factor than race in COVID vaccine willingness","url":"/US/video/numbers-education-bigger-factor-race-covid-vaccine-willingness-76147281"}