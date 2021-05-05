Now Playing: Bill and Melinda Gates marriage ‘irretrievably broken’

Now Playing: ‘A Brilliant Mind’ gala seeks to shine spotlight on mental health

Now Playing: Derek Chauvin’s defense team files motion for new trial

Now Playing: New book released on life and legacy of Ida B. Wells

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 4, 2021

Now Playing: Battle over how to teach race and racism in America’s schools

Now Playing: White House vaccine coordinator: ‘We have to continue to build confidence’

Now Playing: New family celebrates Mother’s Day adoption

Now Playing: NOAA data shows effect of climate change in US

Now Playing: Shark scare for 6-year-old girl in Hawaii

Now Playing: Derek Chauvin juror speaks out on T-shirt controversy

Now Playing: Florida principal under investigation

Now Playing: Celebrity chef Dale Talde’s spring green curry with shrimp

Now Playing: Emmanuel Acho on how to talk to your kids about race and racism

Now Playing: How to teach your dog to ‘talk’

Now Playing: Rep. Norton hopeful about DC statehood

Now Playing: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces 2-week pause in reopening plan