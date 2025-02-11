By The Numbers: The future of pennies and ‘wasteful’ production

A look at the numbers behind the cost of coin making, just how many coins are circulated and U.S. mint coin production as President Trump instructs the Treasury to stop producing the one-cent coins.

February 11, 2025

