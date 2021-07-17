By the Numbers: Health care costs of gun violence

The health care costs of gun violence exceeds $1 billion a year in the U.S., with firearm injuries accounting for 30,000 hospital stays and 50,000 ER visits annually, a GAO report finds.
1:07 | 07/17/21

