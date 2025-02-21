By the Numbers: Homicides and other violent crimes plummeted in 2024

President Trump claimed during his campaign that crime was up, but statistics cited by the Major Cities Chiefs Association from surveys of major U.S. cities show large drop in violent crime last year.

February 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live