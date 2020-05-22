By the numbers: Housing market disrupted by pandemic

More
Housing sales reflect dramatic April drop and early signs of urban flight.
1:05 | 05/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the numbers: Housing market disrupted by pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Housing sales reflect dramatic April drop and early signs of urban flight.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70823946","title":"By the numbers: Housing market disrupted by pandemic","url":"/US/video/numbers-housing-market-disrupted-pandemic-70823946"}